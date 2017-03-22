Doctor performs hilariously graphic r...

Doctor performs hilariously graphic rap about safe sex for senior citizens

Shannon Dowler, a family doctor in North Carolina, took it upon herself to make an excellent rap parody - to the timeless tune of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" - about the dangers of elder sex. It's a tour de force of sexual education, and Dr. Dowler manages to cram a lot of super graphic stuff into four and a half minutes.

