Distraction citied as pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016
Pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities, reaching nearly 6,000 deaths last year _ the highest total in more than two decades. A federal judge in Hawaii who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel hours before it was set to take effect ruled Wednesday to extend it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|20 min
|Gremlin
|15
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|54 min
|Rainbow Kid
|136
|A year after bathroom bill passed, NC still fee...
|3 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar...
|5 hr
|spocko
|7
|NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper re...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|1
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|Tue
|Gem00
|769
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC