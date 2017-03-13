Couple gets word of heart donor for baby girl after prayer
A North Carolina family says it received a quick answer to a prayer to save their baby daughter's life when word of a heart donor came through just moments leaving church. Melanie and Mike Leitner tell WBTV-TV that their daughter Ella Kate had a large mass on a heart ventricle and they were told in November that she needed a transplant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Wed
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Injustice in NJ
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|Mar 12
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC