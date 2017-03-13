Couple gets word of heart donor for b...

Couple gets word of heart donor for baby girl after prayer

11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A North Carolina family says it received a quick answer to a prayer to save their baby daughter's life when word of a heart donor came through just moments leaving church. Melanie and Mike Leitner tell WBTV-TV that their daughter Ella Kate had a large mass on a heart ventricle and they were told in November that she needed a transplant.

