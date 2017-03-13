Could GOP bill force you to share genetic information?
While Republicans are pushing to drop the requirement of Obamacare that compels Americans to get insurance, another move in a separate bill could compel employees to participate in workplace wellness programs that collect their and their families' health and genetic data. The controversial bill is called the Preserving Employee Wellness Program Act, introduced in the House on March 2 by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|14 hr
|Injustice in NJ
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Mar 9
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC