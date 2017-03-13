Cooper's first legislative address follows conflict with GOP
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's speech to the North Carolina General Assembly likely will highlight his budget priorities and potential areas of agreement elsewhere with Republican legislative leaders. Monday night marks Cooper's first State of the State address.
