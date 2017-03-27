Childrena s book Jacoba s New Dress b...

Childrena s book Jacoba s New Dress banned from North Carolina school

12 hrs ago

A children's book called Jacob's New Dress has been banned by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school in North Carolina. Written by Sarah and Ian Hoffman, Jacob's New Dress has been pulled from first grade classes for being a "threat to traditional family values".

