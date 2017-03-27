Childrena s book Jacoba s New Dress banned from North Carolina school
A children's book called Jacob's New Dress has been banned by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school in North Carolina. Written by Sarah and Ian Hoffman, Jacob's New Dress has been pulled from first grade classes for being a "threat to traditional family values".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|17 min
|Johnny
|117
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|11 hr
|Gem00
|769
|Law's cost to N.C. tops $3.7B
|21 hr
|Robin Hood
|1
|'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76 bi...
|Mon
|TerriB1
|1
|UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer...
|Mar 24
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|5
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC