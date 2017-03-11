Celine Dion Returns to 'Beauty and the Beast' With a New Song

Take a listen to How Does A Moment Last Forever - and catch Beauty and the Beast in theaters March 17! Alan Menken was actually the original composer for the 1992 Beauty and the Beast , and it looks like he's written some specific lyrics for the live-action version of "Gaston". Director Bill Condon previously admitted " Beauty and the Beast " features a "nice gay moment", and also praised Josh for his "subtle" performance.

