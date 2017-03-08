Cavalier Baseball Opens Up ACC Play on the Road in Chapel Hill
ACC baseball play is finally here and the Hoos were rewarded with kicking it off on the road against one of the top teams in the country: North Carolina. The Heels will enter the weekend with a 10-3 record, but started the season just as hot as UVa, starting off 8-0, including an opening series sweep of Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Thu
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC