Cat rescued from inside chimney: a She was just happy to be out of therea
Crystal the orange cat is lucky to see daylight again after getting stuck in her family's chimney for an hour. The Harrisburg Fire Department in North Carolina rescued the beloved pet after chasing her meows to find her approximate location inside the two-story chimney.
