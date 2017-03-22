Cameras fail to illuminate teen's death

Cameras fail to illuminate teen's death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Posing with her daughter Angela, Mary Alice Hawkes holds a portrait of her daughter Mary, a 19-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer. Photo / The Washington Post / Steven St. John The killing of Mary Hawkes, a troubled 19-year-old woman suspected of stealing a truck, should have been a case study on the value of police body cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Mar 19 Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Mar 19 adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Mar 17 passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... Mar 15 Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Mar 14 DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Mar 14 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC