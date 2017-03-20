Avangrid Renewables wins the right to develop wind energy off North Carolina

Avangrid Renewables of Portland, Ore., made the winning bid of $9 million for the right to develop a wind farm more than 27 miles off the coast of North Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean. The right, in the form of a lease, pertains to 122,000 acres off the Outer Banks and were auctioned by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

