Arkansas panel closer to public building 'bathroom bill'

An Arkansas Senate committee moved closer Wednesday to approving a bill to require that people in public schools and government buildings use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their birth gender, despite fears that the move could lead to boycotts and a warning from the governor that the state doesn't need such a law. Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith wants certain facilities in government buildings, including schools, limited to members of only one sex if multiple people will use it at the same time.

