An Uncertain Future for Wind Energy in North Carolina
Development of wind turbines like those pictured here in the Netherlands are up for debate in the U.S. In the rural northeastern region of North Carolina, one of the poorest areas of the state, roughly a hundred towering wind turbines are now generating energy for the state's power grid. This wind farm, which started operating last month, is the first in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Mar 9
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC