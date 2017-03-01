Among Gold Star families, strong feelings about whether Trump exploited the grief of a Navy widow

The families of U.S. service members who have died while serving their country are split on how they see President Donald Trump's recognition of a recent military widow at his first joint address to Congress, but they almost universally support her decision to accept Trump's invitation to attend in the Capitol. The moment was the emotional apex of Trump's speech Tuesday night, in which he said Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens, a member of the elite SEAL Team 6, "died as he lived - a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.