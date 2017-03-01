Among Gold Star families, strong feelings about whether Trump exploited the grief of a Navy widow
The families of U.S. service members who have died while serving their country are split on how they see President Donald Trump's recognition of a recent military widow at his first joint address to Congress, but they almost universally support her decision to accept Trump's invitation to attend in the Capitol. The moment was the emotional apex of Trump's speech Tuesday night, in which he said Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens, a member of the elite SEAL Team 6, "died as he lived - a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|7
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 1
|Gotti
|43
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|perlywhites
|56
|Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his...
|Feb 24
|huntcoyotes
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC