ACA repeal legislation morphs into an...

ACA repeal legislation morphs into an all-out assault on people in need

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jefferson Post Online Edition

In recent days, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives finally released and started "marking up" their long-promised and long-hidden bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 13 min TomInElPaso 91
News 'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76 bi... 6 hr TerriB1 1
News UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer... Fri Ted Haggard s Gos... 5
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Mar 19 Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Mar 19 adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Mar 17 passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC