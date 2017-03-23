A year ago, North Carolina passed America's first bathroom bill. It's still feeling the pain.
It's been one year since North Carolina became the first state to pass what we now know as a "bathroom bill." HB 2, the law forbidding transgender people from using restrooms they identify with in government facilities, angered many Tar Heels and civil rights groups and prompted businesses, entertainers and sports leagues to boycott the state.
