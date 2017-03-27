A year after bathroom bill passed, NC...

A year after bathroom bill passed, NC still feeling the pain

There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 12 hrs ago, titled A year after bathroom bill passed, NC still feeling the pain.

A year ago, North Carolina became the first state to pass what we now know as a "bathroom bill." And even though the state says it's now planning to do away with it, LGBT groups say it's a "repeal" in name only.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
Now they're in the position of voting for repeal and "Letting perverts in the little girls room!" It'll be ok till something happens. Then they'll get their noses rubbed in it. I'll bet there's a lot of Republicans who wished they'd never heard of it.
Terri
