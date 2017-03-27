A year after bathroom bill passed, NC still feeling the pain
There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 12 hrs ago, titled A year after bathroom bill passed, NC still feeling the pain. In it, WEHT reports that:
A year ago, North Carolina became the first state to pass what we now know as a "bathroom bill." And even though the state says it's now planning to do away with it, LGBT groups say it's a "repeal" in name only.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Now they're in the position of voting for repeal and "Letting perverts in the little girls room!" It'll be ok till something happens. Then they'll get their noses rubbed in it. I'll bet there's a lot of Republicans who wished they'd never heard of it.
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|45 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|9
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|140
|NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper re...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|1
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|Tue
|Gem00
|769
|Law's cost to N.C. tops $3.7B
|Mar 28
|Robin Hood
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC