A North Carolina Teen Has Been Accuse...

A North Carolina Teen Has Been Accused of Decapitating His Mother

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Time

An 18-year-old man decapitated his mother and then walked out the front door of her house holding her head in his hand while wielding a knife in the other, authorities said. The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday after he called 911 to say he had killed his mother, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... 17 hr gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
bathroom bill Feb 25 kyman 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Feb 25 perlywhites 56
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC