92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII
A 92-year-old North Carolina man has finally received the Purple Heart he earned more than 70 years ago while fighting in Belgium during World War II. Davis was a private assigned as a radio telephone operator when he was knocked down by a large piece of shrapnel during the Battle of the Bulge.
