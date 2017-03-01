3 N.C. teens arrested after posting hospital assault on Facebook

Police in North Carolina have arrested three teenagers who they say attacked a 17-year-old girl who was in a hospital waiting room to visit a friend and broadcast the assault on Facebook Live. WSOC-TV in Charlotte reports that Urhonda Phillips watched her daughter being hit with a trash can lid, punched repeatedly and robbed of her cell phone, wallet and book bag on the Feb. 15 video.

