2 Retired North Carolina Agents Convicted of $11M Insurance Scam Targeting Seniors

North Carolina Department of Insurance announced the conviction of two retired insurance agents in a regional scam targeting senior citizens. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the two retired agents, Milton Hooks, 72, of Rocky Mount, and James Mangum, 69, of Tarboro, were convicted on six counts each of obtaining property by false pretense.

