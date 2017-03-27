2 more dead in Chicago neighborhood w...

2 more dead in Chicago neighborhood where shootings killed 5

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem and Dillon Jackson were found fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Chicago ... Authorities in two Texas counties say they received phone calls about a white pickup truck swerving along the roadway shortly before a head-on collision between a church bus and a pickup killed 13 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 1 hr Spotted Girl 13
News Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017 6 hr Worst is Family-c... 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 7 hr Wondering 147
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... 7 hr NOM s Waffle House 20
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... 8 hr TerriB1 3
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... 8 hr The Golden Ruler 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Thu Holy Guacamole 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC