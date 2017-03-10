10 minutes of vigorous exercise will boost kids' heart...
New York: Encouraging your children to engage in as little as 10 minutes a day in high-intensity physical activity could help them reduce their risk of developing heart problems and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, researchers say. The findings showed that replacing light-intensity physical activity with brief periods of vigorous exercise may provide significant cardiometabolic benefits in young people with relatively large waist measurements and elevated levels of insulin in their blood.
