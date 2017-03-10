10 minutes of vigorous exercise will boost kids' heart...

New York: Encouraging your children to engage in as little as 10 minutes a day in high-intensity physical activity could help them reduce their risk of developing heart problems and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, researchers say. The findings showed that replacing light-intensity physical activity with brief periods of vigorous exercise may provide significant cardiometabolic benefits in young people with relatively large waist measurements and elevated levels of insulin in their blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.