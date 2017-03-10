10 minutes of vigorous exercise will ...

10 minutes of vigorous exercise will boost kids' heart...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

New York: Encouraging your children to engage in as little as 10 minutes a day in high-intensity physical activity could help them reduce their risk of developing heart problems and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, researchers say. The findings showed that replacing light-intensity physical activity with brief periods of vigorous exercise may provide significant cardiometabolic benefits in young people with relatively large waist measurements and elevated levels of insulin in their blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 18 min Christsharians on... 20
News UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer... 17 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 5
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Mar 19 Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Mar 19 adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Mar 17 passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... Mar 15 Texxy 22
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC