Yale renames Calhoun College because of historic ties to white supremacy and slavery
Calhoun College at Yale: Calhoun graduated from Yale in 1804 and 1822 and served as a U.S. vice president, becoming a champion of slavery. MUST CREDIT: Michael Marsland, Yale University Photographer Yale University will rename one of its residential colleges, replacing the name of an alumnus remembered for his role in the Confederacy and advocacy of slavery with that of an alumna who was a pioneering mathematician and computer scientist who helped transform the way people use technology.
