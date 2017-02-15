Yale renames Calhoun College because ...

Yale renames Calhoun College because of historic ties to white supremacy and slavery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Calhoun College at Yale: Calhoun graduated from Yale in 1804 and 1822 and served as a U.S. vice president, becoming a champion of slavery. MUST CREDIT: Michael Marsland, Yale University Photographer Yale University will rename one of its residential colleges, replacing the name of an alumnus remembered for his role in the Confederacy and advocacy of slavery with that of an alumna who was a pioneering mathematician and computer scientist who helped transform the way people use technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) 56 min Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Thu Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC