WWE Black History Month: Ernie Ladd
Each week during the month of February, we will highlight the contributions of one of the many African-American wrestlers who have helped shape the landscape of the WWE. At 6'9, 315 lbs, Ernest "Ernie" Ladd was one of the largest wrestlers to ever step foot inside the squared circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily DDT.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Fri
|Fcvk tRump
|67
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC