Woman says billboard's message slams ...

Woman says billboard's message slams gender equality

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Women are planning to protest a North Carolina billboard with a message they say is a slam on gender equality. A billboard on a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads, "Real men provide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... 35 min Elizabeth1912 5
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 8 hr spocko 91
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 21 el chapo Gorka 1,149
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC