Woman charged with prescription fraud
Attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription led to the arrest of a Newark woman on charges including prescription fraud, police said. At 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, a Mount Olive police officer responded to the CVS pharmacy on Route 46 for a report of a woman attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription.
