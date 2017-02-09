Wimpy politicians create fiscal mess
Other than Dale Folwell, North Carolina's new state treasurer, no state politician made a big campaign issue last fall of the condition of the health plan for teachers and state employees. Did you hear candidates for governor or legislature talk about the state's past promise to provide retiree health benefits, and the fact that the state has no money to pay for those benefits? I doubt it.
