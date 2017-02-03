Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after sex act at at Bed Bath & Beyond
Two men were arrested and charged with engaging in lewd behavior on a display bed at Bed Bath & Beyond during regular business hours. Police officers responded to the store in Clifton on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. after a report from a witness that two men were engaged in a sex act, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Wed
|ccccccccc
|224
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC