Weiner may get charged for child pornography: Media
Washington, Feb 1 - The US Federal Department is considering to bring child pornography charges against former Democrat Anthony Weiner that could send him to prison for 15 years, a media report has said. Weiner has been under investigation since a 2016 report revealed that he had exchanged lewd messages with an underage girl in North Carolina.
