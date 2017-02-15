Visiting professor Irma Alicia Velasq...

Visiting professor Irma Alicia Velasquez Nimatuj reflects on activist career, passion for academia

Irma Alicia Velasquez Nimatuj, an indigenous rights activist, is the 2017 Mellon Visiting Professor at the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Duke University. A member of the K'iche Maya people in Guatemala, Velasquez Nimatuj is currently teaching an undergraduate course on the history of indigenous people in Mexico and Central America and a graduate seminar entitled "Indignity, Epistemology, Ontology and Anthropology."

