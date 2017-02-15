Victim finds Detroit carjackers were ...

Victim finds Detroit carjackers were wrongly out of prison

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This undated photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Kendall Kelly Two Detroit carjackers, Kelly and DeMarcus Catlin, are back in prison after their victim went online and found they'd been mistakenly released. Kelly and Catlin were supposed to go to a Michigan prison last year to serve carjacking sentences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Sun Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC