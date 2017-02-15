Victim finds Detroit carjackers were wrongly out of prison
This undated photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Kendall Kelly Two Detroit carjackers, Kelly and DeMarcus Catlin, are back in prison after their victim went online and found they'd been mistakenly released. Kelly and Catlin were supposed to go to a Michigan prison last year to serve carjacking sentences.
Read more at Houston Chronicle.
