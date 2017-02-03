US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal, fossil fuels
Plunging solar power costs are leading U.S. electric companies to capture the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels. It's both an opportunity and a defensive maneuver.
#1 3 hrs ago
""Solar growth is so extensive and has so much momentum behind it that we're at the point where you can't put the genie back in the bottle, "said Jeffrey R.S. Brownson, a Pennsylvania State University professor who studies solar adoption. "You either learn how to work with this new medium, solar energy, or you're going to face increasing conflicts.""
The only thing the electric utilities don't like about solar PV is it can be used by the individual. In that case the utility loses its "regulated monopoly". When the utility installs several MW of solar PV over hundreds or thousands of acres of land, it is O.K. When 10,000 homes or businesses install solar PV on their roofs the utility says it's a bad idea. "...facing increasing conflicts." We've already witnessed this and will see more in the future.
