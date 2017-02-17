Unattended dump truck driver gets 65 ...

Unattended dump truck driver gets 65 days in child death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A dump truck driver whose unattended truck ran over and killed a North Carolina boy has been sentenced to 65 days in jail. Local media organizations report that 28-year-old Alejandro Suarez pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor death by vehicle charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 18 Thingstodoindenver 1,148
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... Feb 17 Fcvk tRump 67
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC