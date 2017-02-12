Trump praises ICE for immigration enforcement
President Donald Trump is praising the actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for the recent "enforcement surge" that officials say is targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records. Trump tweets that "the crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|22 hr
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC