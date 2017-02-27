Too much intense exercise can cause l...

Too much intense exercise can cause low libido in men, study finds

Men who exercise with high-intensity workouts on a regular basis tend to have lower libidos than those who follow lower-intensity workout regimes, a new study found. Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill surveyed 1,100 men over the age of 18 about their exercise habits and sexual history, including sexual activity, arousal, desire, attractions, fantasies, appetite and more.

