They made history 57 years ago at a lunch counter. Now, two lawmakers want to honor them.
Nearly six decades later, Rep. Alma Adams and Ted Budd want Congress to honor the Greensboro Four, the four North Carolina A&T State University freshman whose sit-in at downtown Greensboro's F.W. Woolworth store became a defining moment in the civil rights movement. Adams, D-Charlotte, and Budd, R-N.C., introduced a resolution Thursday "to recognize the contributions" of Jibreel Khazan , Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|10 hr
|Parker
|5
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Feb 4
|Advents
|75
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC