They made history 57 years ago at a lunch counter. Now, two lawmakers want to honor them.

Nearly six decades later, Rep. Alma Adams and Ted Budd want Congress to honor the Greensboro Four, the four North Carolina A&T State University freshman whose sit-in at downtown Greensboro's F.W. Woolworth store became a defining moment in the civil rights movement. Adams, D-Charlotte, and Budd, R-N.C., introduced a resolution Thursday "to recognize the contributions" of Jibreel Khazan , Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.

