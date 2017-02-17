'There was not a dry eye on the plane'
TJ Thomas, wife of fallen US soldier and father-of-four Shawn Thomas, takes a moment to grieve her husband as his body returns home. Picture: Facebook/Lisa Williams A PLANE passenger has captured the heartbreaking moment a military wife mourned her fallen Green Beret husband as his body arrived home in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Fri
|Fcvk tRump
|67
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC