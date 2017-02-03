The Latest: Water shutdown hits North Carolina campus
The Latest on malfunctions that cut off water supplies in Chapel Hill and at the University of North Carolina : Bottled water is being rushed to student dorms at North Carolina's flagship public university and nearby nursing homes after a series of malfunctions shut down the municipal water system. Restaurants, schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill closed Friday after a water treatment plant was shut down by a miscue in chemical treatment and a water main break.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|9 min
|Kisses1116
|76
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Wed
|ccccccccc
|224
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
