The Latest: Water shutdown hits North Carolina campus

The Latest on malfunctions that cut off water supplies in Chapel Hill and at the University of North Carolina : Bottled water is being rushed to student dorms at North Carolina's flagship public university and nearby nursing homes after a series of malfunctions shut down the municipal water system. Restaurants, schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill closed Friday after a water treatment plant was shut down by a miscue in chemical treatment and a water main break.

