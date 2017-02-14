The Latest: Senate leader pans governor's HB2 repeal bill

The Latest on legislation proposed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights : North Carolina's most powerful state senator isn't impressed with legislation proposed by Gov. Roy Cooper that would repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights and which public bathrooms transgender people can use. Cooper's proposal would do away with House Bill 2, increase penalties for crimes in bathrooms and tell local governments seeking anti-discrimination ordinances to give legislators 30 days' notice before doing so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.