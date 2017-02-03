Tar Heels Rout Retrievers In Season Opener
Justin Anderson and Timmy Kelly each scored three goals to power top-ranked North Carolina to a 17-6 win over UMBC Saturday afternoon in a game played at Cardinal Gibbons High School. UNC jumped out to a 10-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 11 goals at the half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|9 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Sat
|Advents
|75
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Feb 1
|ccccccccc
|224
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC