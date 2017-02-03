Tar Heels Rout Retrievers In Season O...

Tar Heels Rout Retrievers In Season Opener

Read more: University of North Carolina

Justin Anderson and Timmy Kelly each scored three goals to power top-ranked North Carolina to a 17-6 win over UMBC Saturday afternoon in a game played at Cardinal Gibbons High School. UNC jumped out to a 10-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 11 goals at the half.

