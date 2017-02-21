Supreme Court Reviewing Facebook Ban For North Carolina Sex Offenders
Sex offenders in North Carolina not only have to register with their local communities once they've served their time, they also have to stay off Facebook and other social media sites for 30 years. But the Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday on whether or not the law violates the constitutional right to free speech.
