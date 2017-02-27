Supreme Court justices appear skeptic...

Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of law barring sex offenders from social media

Read more: ABA Journal

Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared to side with a North Carolina man who was convicted for violating a ban on social media use by registered sex offenders. "During a lively oral argument," Law.com reports, "U.S. Supreme Court justices discussed social media with the same respect usually reserved for colonial town criers and broadsheet newspapers that used to be the main source of news for Americans."

