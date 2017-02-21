Short film about the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot inspires and...
Writer, director and producer and Yadkin Valley native Nelson Oliver was excited to share his docudrama on the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot after nearly a decade of hard work. JONESVILLE - Saturday night Yadkin Valley residents felt the impact of the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot first-hand at the Starmount Cinema in Jonesville during the screening of Nelson Oliver's "The Red Cape."
