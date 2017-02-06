Scabies-Infested Men Busted for Having Sex at Bed Bath & Beyond
Two men, at least one of whom had scabies, were arrested and charged with lewd behavior for having sex on a display bed at Bed Bath & Beyond. Police officers responded to the Route 3 Riverfront shopping center at 5 p.m. Monday on a report from a witness that two men were engaged in a sex act, records show.
