Recreational flounder bag limit reduced to four fish
The recreational flounder bag limit will decrease from six fish to four fish per person, per day in North Carolina waters, according to a North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries news release. The bag limit reduction is necessary to comply with requirements of Addendum XXVIII to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|10 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Sat
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|perlywhites
|56
|Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his...
|Feb 24
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Feb 24
|INFIDEL
|92
|Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath...
|Feb 23
|Elizabeth1912
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC