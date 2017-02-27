Recreational flounder bag limit reduced to four fish

The recreational flounder bag limit will decrease from six fish to four fish per person, per day in North Carolina waters, according to a North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries news release. The bag limit reduction is necessary to comply with requirements of Addendum XXVIII to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan.

