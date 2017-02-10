Rallies supporting end to funding for...

Rallies supporting end to funding for Planned Parenthood set

18 hrs ago

Protesters are slated to gather at Planned Parenthood offices across the Carolinas as well as nationwide to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding. The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.

