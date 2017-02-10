Rallies supporting end to funding for Planned Parenthood set
Protesters are slated to gather at Planned Parenthood offices across the Carolinas as well as nationwide to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding. The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC