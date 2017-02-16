Police identify man fatally shot by o...

Police identify man fatally shot by officers during arrest

Read more: Fox News

North Carolina police have identified a man fatally shot by officers after they say he pulled a gun during an attempted arrest. Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said three officers were attempting to arrest Bailey at a house on Wednesday.

