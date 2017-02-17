Passing "Brunch Bills" to Repeal Blue Laws

By statute, North Carolina allows on-premises alcohol sales statewide from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day, except Sundays, when alcohol service cannot begin until noon. Municipalities and counties may also entirely prohibit Sunday sales of beer and wine for on-premises consumption in their jurisdictions, unless the establishment has a brown-bagging or mixed beverages permit.

