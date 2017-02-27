Parents arrested after 2-year-old found wandering along road
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested two parents after their 2-year-old child was found walking along a road alone. Local media outlets report a passer-by stopped to help the child, but no one answered the door at the child's Thomasville home, about 20 miles southeast of Winston-Salem.
